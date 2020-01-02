Basirhat (West Bengal): Prohibitory order has been clamped in three panchayat areas of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district following clashes between members of two communities triggered by ‘unnatural’ death of a shopkeeper, police said Thursday.

In addition to imposition of section 144 of the CrPC, Internet services have been stopped in Duttapukur, Amdanga and Deganga areas of the district, a senior police officer said.

Clashes broke out in Duttapukur area Tuesday evening after a shopkeeper was found hanging inside a room of a local club in Hatkhola area, an IPS officer of Basirhat police station told reporters.

Twelve persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the clashes, the IPS officer informed.

The club had organised a fair where the shopkeeper belonging to a particular community of the neighbouring Kashimpur village had put up a stall. The shopkeeper was allegedly beaten up by members of the club after he had a fight with a woman buyer Tuesday. Later, the shopkeeper was found hanging from the ceiling in a room of the club, the officer said.

Following this, relatives of the shopkeeper went on a rampage and vandalised several shops, houses, vehicles besides setting them on fire in Hatkhola area. They also put blockades on Jessore road alleging that the man was killed by the club members, the officer said.

Clashes spilled on to Wednesday when bombs were hurled from both the sides. Policemen in large numbers were rushed to the area to quell the clashes. Police restored to lathicharge and used tear gas to control the mob.

The situation is under control now, the officer said. “We have not revoked prohibitory order there. Internet services are yet to be resumed. We will conduct a review and then take a decision on it,” said the police officer. “A probe has also been initiated into the death of the shopkeeper,” he added.

PTI