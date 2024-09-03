Bhubaneswar: The developmental projects approved for different panchayats under the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ programme launched by the previous BJD government will continue to be executed, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik told Assembly Tuesday.

While replying to a question in this regard, Naik said an outlay of Rs 3,457 crore has been made under the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ programme, of which 30 to 40 per cent of works have been completed, while some other projects are underway.

The remaining projects are facing different issues like land acquisition and necessary clearances, he said, adding that the government is yet to receive the status of some projects.

Those are available with the concerned panchayats and blocks, he said.

The projects underway will continue while those, which are yet to begin, are under consideration by the government, Naik said.

The minister also said that 80 per cent of the total ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ fund has been allocated to the district rural development agencies (DRDAs).

“We have also noticed that a portion of the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ fund has been diverted for some sports and cultural activities like Jagannath Rath Yatra for Sri Jagannath Parikrama Prakalpa,” he said.

Due to such diversion, some panchayats may face fund crunch. He, however, assured that all project executing agencies, which have completed the projects, will get their dues.

In October 2023, the previous BJD government rolled out the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ (Our Odisha New Odisha) programme to boost rural infrastructure and promote Jagannath culture.

Under the programme, the target was set to execute 90,723 projects in 6,794 panchayats with each getting an assistance of Rs 50 lakh.

