Nuapada: Visiting Western Odisha for third time this year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Wednesday a slew of development projects in Nuapada district including the much-awaited ‘Lower Indra Dam’.

The total cost of the projects is to the tune of Rs 2,337.15 crore. Naveen had earlier visited Kalahandi district in January and Sundargarh last month.

“Water containing fluoride is a major problem in Nuapada district causing health problems. Earlier people had to walk miles to get clean drinking water.

However, now 55% of the households get clean and hygienic drinking water in the district,” Naveen said. “Over 1000 fluoride removal plants have been installed and about 900 villages have been fully freed from fluoride-contaminated water,” the Chief Minister added.

“All households of the district will get healthy and piped drinking water by 2022. At an investment of `700 crore a large number of piped water supply projects are being implemented in the district,” Naveen further said.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Lower Indra dam, Naveen thanked all those who gave their land for the project.

“Due to your sacrifice, about 1.80 lakh people in 200 villages of Komna and Khariar blocks of Nuapada and Bangomunda, Muribahal and Titilagarh blocks of Bolangir district will be benefited,” Naveen informed.

“A total of 7,500 acre of land can be irrigated with the water from the dam,” Naveen said. He also announced that a Science Park and Museum will be developed at the site for which rupees three crore will be spent.

Naveen also announced another mega lift irrigation project in the district and said it will be completed by this December. This project will provide irrigation facility to 18,000 acres of land in Komna, Nuapada, Sinapali and Boden blocks.

Odisha has recently become the sports hub of India and the CM said Nuapada district will also become a centre for sporting activities.

Two indoor stadiums will be built at Nuapada and Khariar while a sports facility will be developed in Khariar Autonomous College. It will enable talented sports persons to shine, Naveen pointed out.

Naveen also praised the facilities available at the Nuapada district headquarters hospital (DHH) and said that it can be compared to most of the modern medical facilities in the state. He also pointed out that the infant mortality rate in the district has dropped drastically.

