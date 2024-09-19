Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME), in collaboration with Futurex, will organise international expos ‘Propack Odisha-2024’ and ‘Odisha Plast-2024’ from November 21 to 24, the association said Wednesday. The event will be jointly supported by the Ministry of MSME, Government of India and state MSME department. The announcement in this regard was made here in the presence of OASME Secretary General Satwik Swain, Futurex director Namit Gupta and Mechatronics Machinery & Tools India managing director SS Chauhan.

The third edition of the four-day-long expos will focus on plastics, printing, packaging, converting, and food processing industries. “Odisha Plast and Odisha Propack is a technology-oriented and innovation-driven trade fair that provides a launch pad for businesses to showcase their products, discover innovations, and network with new distributors, retailers, and exporters,” said Swain. He added that it will be one of the largest events in eastern India providing significant networking opportunities for businesses. Gupta said, “We are expecting more than 250 participants from Odisha, India, and globally renowned companies to showcase their innovations.” “The platform will showcase new business and networking opportunities for MSMEs, helping create markets and business channels for exhibitors and visitors alike,” Chauhan said.