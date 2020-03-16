New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus scare across the country, Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo Monday reiterated that hygiene was important to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The government is doing its best but the responsibility of maintaining hygiene is also important, added Supriyo.

“Only go to hospital when you have symptoms of the coronavirus, otherwise don’t. The government is doing everything possible to contain it,” said the minister as he appealed to the public to maintain cleanliness and avoid crowded places.

He said that the domestic helps should be more careful and people who hire their services should ensure that they have washed their hands before starting work at their homes. The Health Ministry said that till Sunday night, the total number of COVID-19 cases across India were 110, including foreign nationals.

There have been two deaths in the country so far, including one in Karnataka and another in Delhi.