Sajanagarh: At least two rooms were reduced to ashes in a fire mishap that took place at Dahisahi village of Sajangarh panchayat under Nilagiri block in Balasore district Tuesday.

Although no loss to life was reported, property worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes.

The victim has been identified as Bidyadhar Manik, a resident of Ghati village.

The incident took place at about 9:00pm when the fire erupted at a house in the village. Before the family and locals could do anything, the blaze engulfed the entire house within few minutes.

On being informed, the fire brigade officials reached the spot and doused the flames.

Local MLA Sukant Kumar Nayak visited the spot and gave Rs 2,000 assistance to the victim. He has also assured to arrange government assistance for the family.

The exact reason that led to the mishap is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.

PNN