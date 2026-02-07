Baripada: The National Green Tribunal’s Eastern Zone bench in Kolkata has directed the state government and concerned authorities to file their responses regarding a proposal to allot land for a five-star hotel project at Laxmiposhi near the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district.

The tribunal admitted a petition challenging efforts by the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) to provide land for the project in the Laxmiposhi area near the ecologically sensitive Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR).

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Judicial Member Arun Tyagi and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad, which issued notices to the state government and other stakeholders seeking replies. The next hearing has been scheduled for March 30, 2026, the petitioner’s counsel Akash Sharma said.

The case relates to a proposal to allot about 93.280 acres of forest land under Khata No 123, Plot No. 138, in Laxmiposhi area under Shamakhunta tehsil for the construction of a five-star “Sonar Bangla” hotel and resort.

The site falls within the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) on the foothills of the Similipal Tiger Reserve and sanctuary. Environmental concerns were raised over the potential impact of construction on the tiger reserve and its ecologically sensitive buffer, prompting protests from various quarters.

Environmentalist Rakesh Kumar Mohanty filed the petition, which has been registered as Case No-127/2025/EZ, seeking legal intervention to protect the fragile ecology of the area. The petitioner argued before the tribunal that preventive intervention was required to protect forest land.

Advocate Sharma contended that the disputed land falls within an ESZ and is part of a dense sal forest located between the Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary and the Tiger Reserve area. He maintained that any construction activity in the hilly and forested terrain would adversely affect wildlife.

Citing official records and reports of the Forest department, Sharma presented data highlighting the environmental sensitivity of the area. He argued that concrete construction within the ESZ of the tiger conservation project would cause serious environmental damage and have a severe impact on wildlife.

He also opposed the land transfer process for the proposed hotel project on forest land. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court issued notices to the respondents.

The case, which involves the protection of the Similipal region and its ESZ, is being closely monitored at the local level.