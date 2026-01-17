Baripada: A female elephant was found dead in the Asanakura area under the Thakurmunda range of Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district, forest officials said Friday.

The carcass of the elephant, estimated to be around 60 years old, was spotted January 14 during routine patrolling by forest personnel.

The information was confirmed by Field Director, STR and Regional Chief Wildlife Warden Dr Prakash Chand Gogineni.

A post-mortem was conducted January 15. While the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, forest officials suspect the elephant may have died due to old age.

Officials also noted that cold conditions prevailing in the Similipal forests could be affecting wildlife.

The temperature in the reserve has reportedly been fluctuating between minus 1 and 1 degrees Celsius in recent days, leading to increased cold stress among wild animals.

Further investigation is underway to find out any other possible causes of death, officials said.