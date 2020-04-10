New Delhi: Prosus, the global consumer Internet group of Naspers, has committed Rs 100 crore to the PM-CARES Fund for India’s fight against the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement, Prosus said that in addition to its direct contribution to the PM- CARES Fund, it is working closely with partner companies to support measures designed to help Indians affected by the situation.

“A variety of innovative initiatives have been created by these companies to benefit their customers and communities,” it said.

Prosus has been an investor in India since 2005 and has invested more than $5 billion in Indian technology businesses, including classifieds, payments and fintech, ecommerce, education, and food delivery. Its portfolio includes BYJU’S, OLX, PayU and Swiggy among several others.

Bob van Dijk, Group CEO, Prosus and Naspers, said: “These are unprecedented times and we want to play our part in contributing to the efforts underway in India. By working with the government and civil society, we hope to help India overcome this very difficult period. We are also immensely proud of the innovative efforts of our partner companies to help their country, customers and colleagues.”