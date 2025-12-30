Bhubaneswar: Strongly opposing the proposed implementation of the green sticker system and strict enforcement of pollution certificates for vehicles, members of Ama Janata Adhikar met Transport department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee at Kharavela Bhawan Monday, demanding immediate withdrawal of the decision.

The organisation warned that if the decision is not rolled back, thousands of vehicle owners will park their vehicles on state highways and launch a large-scale agitation.

The delegation was led by organisation convenor Manoj Jena, along with leaders Basudev Bhatta, Prasanna Bisoyi, Ashok Paikaray, Bikram Jena, and Surya Narayan Jena, who held detailed discussions with Padhee. Raising serious concerns, the organisation stated that lower- and middle-income families depend heavily on personal vehicles for daily commuting and livelihood.

The government’s announcement to make green stickers mandatory for all vehicles from February and to stop fuel supply without a valid pollution certificate has created panic across the state. While the stated objective is to curb vehicular pollution and enforce the Motor Vehicles Act, the organisation argued that the move would cause unnecessary harassment to the general public, particularly economically weaker sections.

They pointed out that vehicular emissions contribute only marginally to air pollution in Odisha. Instead, major contributors include large-scale construction activities, dust from open mining, unregulated sand transportation, emissions from power plants and large industries, ash ponds, and open burning of waste.

Targeting personal vehicle owners to allegedly generate around Rs 1,300 crore in revenue under the guise of pollution control was termed “highly condemnable” by the organisation. The organisation questioned the logic behind penalising citizens when vehicle fitness certificates are issued by the government and fuel is supplied through government-regulated outlets.

They also highlighted the government’s lack of preparedness, noting that green stickers have not yet been made available. “Should people who have already obtained pollution certificates be forced to stand in queues again for green stickers?” the leaders asked. Based on these concerns, Ama Janata Adhikar urged Padhee to immediately reconsider and withdraw the decision.

Responding to the delegation, Padhee stated that the measures are being implemented in accordance with the Central Motor Vehicle Rules and are aimed at ensuring public safety and protecting lives and property. She acknowledged that some inconvenience has arisen as people had been lax in compliance earlier. “Without enforcement, many tend to ignore the rules,” she said, adding that the government would review the matter and take necessary steps keeping public interest in mind.

However, the organisation reiterated its warning, stating that if the decision is not withdrawn, thousands of common citizens will bring their vehicles onto major roads and launch a massive protest across the state.