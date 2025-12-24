Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has delayed the implementation of its “No PUC, No Fuel” mandate until February 1, 2026, the State Transport Authority (STA) announced Wednesday.

The policy, which prohibits petrol pumps from providing fuel to vehicles lacking a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, was previously set to begin January 1. The STA confirmed the extension was approved by Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena to address the difficulties vehicle owners faced in securing certificates.

According to the minister, the one-month grace period will allow vehicle owners to complete mandatory requirements, including the renewal of registration and fitness certificates, pollution certificates, and vehicle insurance, without the threat of immediate fines.

The decision follows reports of significant congestion and technical glitches at pollution testing stations as drivers struggled to meet stricter enforcement standards. The Transport Department stated that rigorous penalties will resume once the extension expires and urged vehicle owners to secure all necessary documentation early to avoid future fines.

PNN