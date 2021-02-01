New Delhi: Farmer unions Monday announced a countrywide ‘chakka jam’ February 6. They said they would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites. The ‘chakka jam’ would be organised, for harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues. Union leaders told a press conference at the Singhu border here that they will block the roads between 12.00 noon to 3.00pm February 6.

They also alleged that farmers have been ‘ignored’ in the Union Budget 2021-22. They said water and power supply have been curtailed at their protest venues.

The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is an umbrella body of protesting unions. The SKM alleged that the Twitter accounts of ‘Kisan Ekta Morcha’ and a user named ‘Tractor2Twitter’ have been restricted. Late Monday night, Twitter announced that the accounts will be restored shortly.

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav alleged the action against the Twitter account was taken on the ‘request of government authorities’. He also claimed that the Union government has ‘reduced the allocation to agriculture sector’ in this budget.