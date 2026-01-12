Dubai: Iran’s foreign minister said Monday that “the situation has come under total control” after a bloody crackdown on nationwide protests in the country.

Abbas Araghchi also said that the protests “turned violent and bloody to give an excuse” for US President Donald Trump to intervene.

Araghchi offered no evidence for his statements, which came after activists reported more than 500 people in Iran have been killed during the past two weeks of protests — the vast majority of them demonstrators.

Araghchi spoke to foreign diplomats in Tehran. The Qatar-funded Al Jazeera satellite news network, which has been allowed to work despite the internet being cut off in the country, carried his remarks.