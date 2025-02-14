Gurugram: In a major crackdown against 33 vehicle owners and drivers, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) recommended 29 FIRs and imposed a penalty of Rs 22.39 against them for throwing garbage and debris at public places.

It may be noted that the MCG had formed the Sanitation Security Force (SSF) to monitor the growing waste management and cleanliness challenges in the district. Along with filing FIRs under various sections, the SSF also ensure the seizure of the vehicle used to hamper the cleanliness system in the city.

According to Dr Balpreet Singh, Additional Commissioner of MCG, throwing debris or garbage at public places is a punishable offence, and to curb such activities, the SSF of the Municipal Corporation is monitoring around the clock, seven days a week. “During the monitoring by the teams, 29 FIRs have been registered against 33 vehicle owners and drivers at various police stations, while 158 vehicles have been challenged and their owners or drivers have been fined Rs 22.39 lakh,” Singh said.

Singh said that this action has been taken by the SSF team during continuous monitoring at Sector-31, 32, 10, 22, 42, 25, 34, 59, 48, and 43, in front of Airtel building, Gwal Pahari, IFFCO Chowk, Krishna Chowk, around Sheetla Mata Mandir and other places. Not only this, several vehicles from other districts who dump garbage illegally here in the city have left Gurugram given the continuous monitoring by the team, he said.

He said that in the last week, monitoring was further intensified, as a result of which the SSF team challenged 23 vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 3.61 lakh.

The Additional Municipal Commissioner has appealed to the citizens of Gurugram to cooperate in making Gurugram clean and beautiful. Do not give the garbage or debris generated at your place to those who throw it here and there. If debris has been generated due to construction or demolition at your place, then contact the mobile helpline number 9015339966 and WhatsApp helpline number 8368356611 to ensure its proper lifting, he said.

IANS