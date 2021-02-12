Mumbai: Actor Pulkit Samrat said workout, for him, is a form of meditation.

Pulkit posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen working out. The actor is wearing a powder pink vest paired with grey joggers. For safety measures, he is sporting a black mask.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “For me, working out is a form of meditation. Nothing; but me, my body and my soul having a conversation with each other. No outside factor matters.”

He added: “Only what lies within matters. Observing my breath and being in sync with it gives me my own version of pranayama! Breathe in.. Breathe out.. Breathe in the calm.. Breathe out the storm and keep flexing… #workoutgyaan #traindirtyeatclean”

Speaking about his work, Pulkit is currently shooting for his upcoming film Suswagatam Khushamadeed. The film casts him opposite Katrina Kaif’s younger sister Isabelle.

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the plot is based on social harmony, and how love is the strongest thing in the world and can conquer all. The film will be extensively shot in Delhi and Agra.

Pulkit will also feature in upcoming projects like Fukrey 3 and Bulbul Marriage Hall.