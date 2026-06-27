Pune: Fresh details have surfaced in the investigation into the death of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal, with police claiming that the alleged murder was driven by the accused, Siya Goyal’s reluctance to marry her fiance.

According to investigators, Goyal admitted during questioning that she found it easier to eliminate Agarwal than to call off their arranged marriage, as she did not want to disappoint her family.

The alleged confession comes as police widen their probe into the roles of Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary, say sources. The probe team is questioning family members and examining digital evidence to establish the suspected conspiracy.

A significant development has emerged in the Ketan Agarwal murder case in Pune, as police continue to examine multiple aspects of the lives of accused Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary.

Police claim that Agarwal, a realtor, died after falling from a cliff at Lohagad Fort June 18. Investigators allege that Goyal and Chaudhary conspired to kill him because Goyal did not want to go ahead with her scheduled marriage to Agarwal in November.

According to Pune Rural Police sources, Goyal allegedly told investigators during questioning that she believed killing her fiancé was “easier” than confronting her family and calling off the wedding. Sources further claimed that she said she wanted to avoid hurting her family’s sentiments by refusing the marriage.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Pune and Lonavala Police have formed six teams to probe the case. According to police, Goyal’s parents are currently being questioned at the Lonavala City Police Station, while her brother, Sahil Goyal, has also been called in for a second round of questioning.

Police said that during nearly 10 hours of questioning, Sahil Goyal stated that he knew Chetan Chaudhary and that his sister first met him at one of his cricket matches. According to investigators, the two became close after reconnecting at a common friend’s Diwali party last year.

Investigators also claim that call detail records indicate Goyal and Chaudhary spoke more than 2,000 times since January, with their conversations totalling around 238 hours.

However, according to police, Goyal’s parents have denied ever meeting or speaking to Chaudhary. Meanwhile, Goyal’s lawyer has maintained that Chaudhary was merely her friend.

Police said they believe they have identified the roles allegedly played by both accused and are now working to recover deleted data from their mobile phones to strengthen the alleged conspiracy angle.