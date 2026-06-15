Chandigarh: Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht Monday declared Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ‘Guru Dokhi’ and ‘Khalsa Panth virodhi’, as he was accused of lying regarding a purported objectionable video.

The Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of Sikhs

The Sikh clergy also summoned all Sikh MLAs, regardless of party affiliation, and the Punjab Cabinet before the Akal Takht June 29 in connection with an anti-sacrilege law.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj pronounced the edict from the ‘faseel’ (podium of the Akal Takht) after the ‘five Singh Sahiban’ (Sikh clergy) held a meeting in Amritsar.

Gargajj claimed that the video circulating on social media — purportedly showing a man resembling Bhagwant Mann — was found to be “authentic” by two forensic laboratories.

The video was neither tinkered nor AI-generated, Gargajj said.

He further said the Akal Takht secretariat had written to the chief minister in January after Mann announced that he was open to a forensic examination of the video; however, they did not receive any response.

Thereafter, the Akal Takht secretariat got the video examined from two labs, he said.

“A position of chief minister is respectable. But chief minister Bhagwant Singh (Mann) lied at the Akal Takht (about the video),” claimed Gargajj.

The five Singh Sahibans declared the chief minister as ‘Guru Dokhi’ and ‘Khalsa Panth Virodhi’, said Gargajj from the podium of the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

The matter stems from the summoning of Mann by the Akal Takht in January this year for allegedly making comments on ‘Guru ki Golak’ (a gurdwara donation box) and indulging in “objectionable activities” with the pictures of the “Sikh Gurus” and slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in some video clips.

Mann appeared before the secretariat in Amritsar January 15 and submitted that the videos circulating on social media were fake.

He also said that the video was fake or AI-generated and that the ‘Singh Sahiban’ could get its forensic examination done from any lab in the country.

Regarding the anti-sacrilege law, the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, Gargajj said Sikh MLAs, irrespective of their party, and the Punjab Cabinet must appear before the Akal Takht June 29.

The Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had earlier raised objections to the anti-sacrilege law, saying it was enacted without consulting the Sikh Panth.

The Akal Takht had earlier asked the state government to remove provisions from the anti-sacrilege Act which are “against the Guru Granth Sahib, the Khalsa Panth and the sentiments of the ‘Sangat’ (Sikh community).”

Notably, the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly April 13. It includes a provision for stricter punishment, including life imprisonment for any act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib.

Shortly before the pronouncement by the ‘Singh Sahiban’ at the Akal Takht, AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Singh Pannu Monday said the lab reports, as claimed by the Akal Takht Jathedar, did not make it clear who the person was seen in the video.

He also indicated that Gargajj has become political and has chosen a side and asserted that the Akal Takht Sahib is the ‘takht’ of the entire Sikh community. “It neither belongs to SAD chief Sukhbir Badal nor SAD,” Pannu said.