New Delhi: Punjab and Karnataka reported Monday their first cases of coronavirus as a person each in the two states tested positive for the dreaded disease.

A resident of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, who returned from Italy last week, has tested positive for coronavirus afflictions, becoming the first such case in the state, an official said here Monday.

“The man who returned to Amritsar by an Air India flight from Milan has tested positive for coronavirus. He had landed at Amritsar International Airport via Delhi March 4 along with his two other family members,” Punjab Principal Secretary (Health) Anurag Aggarwal said. He added that the man has got himself admitted to a government hospital in Amritsar while his family members have been quarantined. The man’s condition is ‘stable’, the principal health secretary said.

On the other hand a software engineer who returned to Bangalore from the United States recently has tested positive for the disease, becoming the first COVID-19 patient in Karnataka, state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

“Tests were done twice and on both the occasions it was confirmed that the man had COVID-19,” Sudhakar told reporters here.

The man had come from Austin in the US along with his wife and daughter March 1. After going to a private hospital on noticing symptoms, he had voluntarily approached the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases March 8,” Sudhakar stated.

