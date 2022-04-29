Pune: Punjab Kings bowler put up a disciplined effort to restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 153 for 8 in the Indian Premier League here Friday.

Put to bat, opener Quinton de Kock scored a 46 off 37 balls while Deepak Hooda pitched in with a crucial 34.

For Punjab, pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers, the South African bagged four wickets, including LSG skipper KL Rahul’s.

Spinner Rahul Chahar (2/30) picked two wickets while Sandeep Sharma (1/18) accounted for one batter.

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 153 for 8 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 46, Deepak Hooda 34; Kagiso Rabada 4/38 ).

