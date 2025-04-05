Mullanpur: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match at Mullanpur Saturday.

The Punjab side has retained their eleven from the last match, while Sanju Samson has returned to lead RR in the place of Riyan Parag.

Pacer Tushar Deshpande missed the game with a niggle, and the Royals brought in Yudhvir Singh.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma.

PTI