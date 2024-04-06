Tarn Taran: A 55-year-old woman was assaulted and paraded semi-naked here allegedly by her son’s in-laws after he got married against the wishes of the bride’s parents, police said Saturday.

Four people have been arrested over the incident Saturday while the fifth accused is at large, Station House Officer Sunita Bawa said.

The incident occurred March 31 in a village, a few days after the victim’s son eloped with a woman and married her against her family’s wishes, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, she was alone at her home when her son’s in-laws allegedly assaulted her and tore off her clothes.

They paraded her in the village in a semi-naked condition, the victim alleged.

A purported video of the victim being paraded surfaced on social media Friday.

The woman’s mother Kulwinder Kaur Mani, her brothers Sharanjit Singh Shanni and Gurcharan Singh, and a family friend Sunny Singh were arrested the SHO said.

The accused will be produced in a court to seek their remand and the mobile phone used to make the video has also been seized, she said.

Efforts are being made to nab the fifth accused as well, she added.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered April 3 under the Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354D (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 149 (unlawful assembly).

PTI