Nayagarh: The state in-charge of BJP, Daggubati Purandeswari visited Jadupur village in Nayagarh district Thursday. She along with several other leaders met the parents of the deceased Pari. She demanded a CBI investigation in the case as it was allegedly linked to organ trafficking.

Accompanied by BJP’s state unit president Samir Mohanty and several party leaders, Purandeswari talked to the deceased girl’s parents and also visited the crime spot near the house.

The BJP leader observed, “Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, who is accused of shielding the accused, should resign. The SIT formed by the state government has no judicial power. For a proper investigation into the case, we demand a CBI probe. The matter is also linked to organ trading.”

She also said that the government is incapable of providing security to the couple.

The girl’s father Ashok Sahoo and mother Saudamini had November 24 attempted self-immolation outside the State Assembly demanding justice for their daughter. Alleging police inaction in the case, the couple accused minister Arun Kumar Sahoo of shielding accused Babuli Nayak. They claimed that Nayak is a close aide of the Nayagarh MLA.

Notably, the minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and murdered while playing in front of her house July 14. Her skeletal remains were found packed in a sack behind her house July 23. Her parents have accused Nayak of perpetrating the crime.

The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by IPS officer Arun Bothra for investigation of the case while the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo moto cognizance of the case.

