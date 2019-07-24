Puri: Keeping in view the environment hazards of plastic, District Collector Balwant Singh has banned the use of plastic items in all government offices in the district.

The Puri Collector has also asked the government officials not to use plastic items like bottles, cups and plates at the meetings of the district administration. A communiqué in this regard has been sent to all government offices in the district, sources said.

He has directed officials to use paper cups and glassware in government meetings. “The Collector has made it clear that guests and dignitaries must not be presented with bouquets having plastic content. Officials of the district administration have been advised to use paper or fabric bags for marketing purposes in offices and homes,” said a source in the district administration.

It is worth mentioning here that the state government had banned the use of plastic and polythene bags in all the five municipal corporations and the Holy City in October 2018.

Polythene bags have become a threat to the environment. Besides, used polythene bags have been choking drains and harming domestic animals.

However, many traders and people in the Holy City here are still using plastic bags for marketing and other purposes.

“Awareness among people can check the use of plastic and polythene bags in society. We are telling people regarding the harmful impacts of polythene on environment,” said an official of the district administration.

Earlier, the Collector had declared that the administration would ensure a plastic-free Rath Yatra in 2020.