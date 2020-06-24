Puri: With one of the servitors of Srimandir testing positive for COVID-19 a day before Rath Yatra, Puri district administration Wednesday decided to conduct COVID-19 retest of all servitors of Jagannath temple.

The retest will be completed before June 28 – the day when the three chariots are scheduled to take ‘Dakshina Moda’ (south turn).

Only the servitors who test negative would be allowed to take part in performing rituals and serving the three deities till the end of Bahuda Yatra as well as Niladri Bije.

Apart from servitors, police personnel and cleaning workers who are supposed to participate in the Bahuda Yatra will also undergo the COVID-19 test.

Puri town will be completely sanitised as a preventive measure and the district administration would procure 5,000 masks for participants, the temple administration sources informed.

The retest will be carried out in compliance with the Supreme Court order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a source in the district administration said.

PNN