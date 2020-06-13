Puri: The district administration in Puri has identified 88 villages as tsunami-prone, a source said.

The administration plans to conduct a district as well as block-level mock drill June 19 for effective disaster preparedness ahead of the rainy season. The mock drills are to be conducted at 118 flood and cyclone shelters.

Administrative officials, school teachers, Apada Mitras, Asha workers, local people’s representatives and members of non-governmental organisations will take part in the mock drills, official sources informed.

Notably, villages identified by the district administration as tsunami-prone come under Krushnaprasad, Brahmagiri, Puri Sadar, Gop, Kakatpur and Astaranga blocks.

A preparatory meeting was held in this regard Friday at the conference hall of Puri collectorate through video conferencing. The meeting was chaired by additional collector Pradip Kumar Sahoo.

Block development officers, tehsildars and department senior officials participated in the preparatory meeting. The participants of the drill will need to wear face masks and maintain social distancing during mock drills, Sahoo expressed.