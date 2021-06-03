Puri: June 3 is observed across the globe as World Bicycle Day. Saswat Ranjan Sahu, a young artist in Puri town, is celebrating the day in a unique way.

While people celebrate this day riding bicycles, Sahu is making the day special by creating a miniature bicycle using matchsticks. He is elated not only for his creation but also for being able to complete it on World Bicycle Day itself.

Asked about his intention behind this creation, Sahu says, “We all are more or less aware of the harmful effect of air pollution. It has been a matter of great concern for nations across the globe. Scientists are working tirelessly on how to reduce the pollution in the air we are breathing. This may possibly have given birth to World Bicycle Day. In fact, cycling has two advantages. As we ride a bicycle, it produces no emission at all and at the same time it helps us keep fit and fine.”

Shaswat has used 3,653 matchsticks to give shape to his imagination. It took him seven days to finish this 50 inches tall and 25 inches long miniature, he says. Prior to this, Sahu has made several miniatures using matchsticks only.

