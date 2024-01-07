Puri: Works on several mega projects here have been completed or given the final touches as the Pilgrim town is being given a complete facelift for the Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa.

The finished mega-infra projects include three modern market complexes meant for traders and businessmen who were displaced during the project works.

Officials said the traders will soon be distributed shops in the complexes as per an SOP which has been approved by the state government.

Structures were removed when the state government acquired land within a radius of 75 metres abutting the Srimandir for the project, meant for safety and beautification of the temple and convenience of devotees. The government had promised adequate compensation to business establishments which were displaced. Keeping that in mind, two old market complexes – Mahodadhi and Municipality – were demolished for reconstruction.

The newly-constructed Mahodadhi market complex at Mochi Sahi Square, built at a cost of Rs41.25 crore under the ABADHA scheme, has 151 shops of 100 and 200-sqft areas. Three floors (4th, 5th and 6th) of the multi-storied structure, built on 10, 556 sqft carpet area, is centrally air-conditioned with lift, fire safety measures and all modern amenities. The basement parking can accommodate 100 cars.

Likewise, the Municipality Market Complex is equipped with all modern facilities. Built at a cost of Rs44.82 crore, the ground plus three-floor complex has 500 shops, while its basement can accommodate 100 four-wheelers. The market complex at Jail Road, equipped with multistoried parking facility boasts of 350 shops.

The SOP for the distribution of the shops to the beneficiaries was prepared taking into consideration the records concerning their displacement dates and number of shops belonging to each of them. The lists of beneficiaries, with specifications, have been pasted at the respective market complexes.

Nevertheless, the general public has wholeheartedly welcomed the government for keeping its promises to the displaced shopkeepers and presenting the city with world-class shopping plazas with ultra-modern basic amenities.

“Shops will be distributed to traders and businessmen who were displaced during the first phase of the Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa as per the SOP,” said Deputy Collector Bhabatarana Sahu.

PNN