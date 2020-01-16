Bhubaneswar: The chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Puri is in tight spot as the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has ordered a probe into the installation of a baby swing at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) for the deserted newborns.

The direction came after rights activist Akhand moved the OHRC alleging that the initiative would encourage people to abandon their female newborns at the DHH.

It is pertinent to mention here that the CDMO inaugurated the swing at the Women and Child ward of the DHH in the presence of officials of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) November 22, 2019. The installation of the swing was aimed at encouraging the mothers to leave their ‘unwanted’ newborns in the swing instead of dumping them elsewhere like alongside the roads, in jungles or in dustbins.

On the other hand, the rights activist alleged that this was a foolish idea as it would lead to an escalation in cases of abandonment of female babies which is also a clear violation of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The commission took up the matter seriously and handed over the issue to two- member bench for hearing. The CDMO has been asked to submit a report on the allegations within four weeks from the receipt of the order.