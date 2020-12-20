Puri: Kumbharpada Police in Puri district Saturday seized over one kilogram of ganja during a raid at a hotel near Market Chowk and arrested three persons in this connection.

Police Saturday came to know about the ganja smugglers operating from the hotel from a reliable source. Acting on the tip-off, cops conducted a raid Saturday wee hour and seized 1.2 kg ganja from the possession of three youths.

The three ganja smugglers have been identified as Dillip Kumar Sahoo, Rakesh Sahoo and Gopal Sahoo.

When the police reached the hotel, the three accused were busy making small packets of ganja in order to sell them to customers.

“All the accused persons were arrested and forwarded to the court Saturday,” said a police official.

During interrogation, police came to know that the accused were bringing the contraband from West Bengal and Jaleswar area of Balasore district. After bringing the raw material, they used to process it in the hotel room and used to sell them to customers in Puri.

