Puri: A devotee and a Sri Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) personnel have filed FIRs against each other at Puri’s Singhadawar Police Station, a source said Sunday.

The devotee alleged maltreatment and molestation by a JTP member, while the JTP personnel, Gupteswar Routray, accused the devotee’s family of assaulting him when he stopped them from entering the temple through the exit gate, the source added.

According to the devotee’s FIR, her family was caught in a tight spot amid a crowd at the Ghanti Dwar, during which a JTP member allegedly attempted to inappropriately touch a female family member. When the family protested, an altercation ensued, resulting in injuries.

Routray, in his statement, said he was on duty at Ghantidwar facilitating darshan for Habishyalis. At about 9AM this family tried to enter through the exit gate. When he stopped them they attacked him.

An investigation into the matter is on.

