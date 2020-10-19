Puri: The Puri district administration has withdrawn restrictions that were imposed at the crematorium in Swargadwar. Earlier those coming to conduct the last rites of the deceased were not allowed to enter the crematorium. However, Monday onwards, only 20 people will be allowed inside the premises of the crematorium, District Collector Balwant Singh said. However, everyone will have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines implemented in the state.

Wearing of masks, social distancing and using of hand sanitizers have been made mandatory within the crematorium. However, people dying due to COVID-19 will not be allowed to have their last rites at the crematorium.

In September, the Puri district administration had restricted the entry of people from other districts inside the crematorium at Swargadwar as the number of COVID-19 cases was rising in the district. The restriction was again extended by the district administration from October 1 to October 31.

However, as the pandemic has been brought under control in the district restrictions have been eased, said officials.

PNN