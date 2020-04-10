Puri: In view of rising COVID-19 cases in Odisha, Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb Friday backed state government’s decision to extend the lockdown in the state till April 30.

He requested the people of the state to support the initiative of the government and stay indoors.

“With Sri Jagannath Mahaprabhu’s blessings, the current danger will come to an early end,“ he added.

It may be mentioned here that that the state government Thursday extended the lockdown to April 30 in light of the rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases across the state. Earlier, it was supposed to end April 15.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also written to the Union government seeking cancellation of all railways and airlines services to and from the state during the period.

PNN