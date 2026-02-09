Puri: A 12-year-old girl from Odisha’s Puri district died while undergoing treatment for a prolonged scalp infection, reportedly caused by a lice infestation, family members said Monday.

The incident was reported from Champagarh Sahi under Balanga police limits. The deceased was identified as Lakshmipriya Sahu, daughter of Lingaraj Sahu. She was a Class-VI student.

The family members said that Lakshmi had been battling a lice infestation for several months, but her condition deteriorated after the infection spread to her scalp. Despite her mother’s suggestion to shave her head, she reportedly refused. The infestation reportedly caused severe damage to her scalp, leading to a serious infection.

Three days ago, the girl reportedly started vomiting blood and was rushed to Puri District Headquarters Hospital. She died Saturday night during treatment.

Further details, including medical findings and the exact cause of death, are awaited.