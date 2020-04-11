Puri: In light of coronavirus outbreak in the state, Puri district administration Saturday started a disinfection drive to sanitise the Grand Road also known as Bada Danda.

Ahead of auspicious Akshaya Tritiya, several employees of the district fire services personnel could be seen spraying a disinfectant solution to sanitise the locality.

According to a source in the administration, the entire Grand Road stretch along with the locality near Srimandir boundary, SJTA office and Baishi Pahacha will be sanitised with disinfectant solution.

PNN