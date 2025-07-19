Bhubaneswar: A 15-year-old girl from Odisha’s Puri district, who was set on fire by unidentified miscreants, is reportedly in critical condition with 70 per cent burn injuries, sources said Saturday.

She is being treated at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where doctors said she is conscious and able to speak.

The incident took place around 9am Saturday at Bayabar village in the Balanga police limits, when the girl was on her way to a friend’s house.

According to a preliminary investigation, three motorcycle-borne youths intercepted her, forcibly took her to the banks of the Bhargavi River, poured an inflammable substance on her and set her on fire, police said.

The spot is located about 1.5 kilometres from her home in Nuagopalpur Bustee and around 5–7 kilometres from the Balanga police station. The accused fled the scene after the attack. Local residents rushed to help, doused the flames and took her to the Pipili government hospital. She was later shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Puri Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra said an investigation has been launched and some people are being questioned. “Scientific teams have been engaged in the investigation. No one has been detained or arrested so far,” he said.

Pipili Sub-divisional Police Officer Debasish Mishra said the girl suffered severe burn injuries to her back, abdomen and other parts. “Two teams have been formed to nab the culprits. We are scanning CCTV footage from private homes in the area for clues,” he said.

Puri District Collector Chanchal Rana said the administration has taken the matter seriously and directed the police to act swiftly.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who handles the Women and Child Development Department, said the state government will bear the girl’s treatment expenses. “The police administration has been instructed to arrest the culprits immediately and take strict action,” she said in a post on X.

A delegation from the Biju Janata Dal and Congress visited AIIMS Bhubaneswar and met the girl’s family and doctors. “She is currently under treatment… we pray for her speedy recovery,” said senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Srikant Jena.

PNN & Agencies