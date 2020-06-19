Puri: A meeting of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) was held Friday afternoon to decide the future course of action on Rath Yatra celebrations amid Supreme Court’s stay order on observance of the festival.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, erstwhile Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb said a final decision regarding the conduction of Rath Yatra within temple premises will be taken after consulting the members of ‘Chhatisa Nijog’.

Another meeting will be convened this evening between members of SJTA managing committee and members of Chhatisa Nijog along with Gajapati Deb.

The decision taken in the evening meeting in accordance with temple tradition and scripture will be informed to Puri Shankaracharya Swami Jagadguru Nischalanada Saraswati and a final decision will be taken as per his opinion.

PNN