Puri: The inner chamber of Srimandir’s Ratna Bhandar will be opened July 18 again, chairman of the high-level committee Justice Biswanath Rath said Tuesday.

“We will again open the locks and enter Bhitara Ratna Bhandar between 9:51 am and 12:15 pm July 18. The valuables in the inner chamber will be shifted to the temporary storeroom, and the ASI members will also assess its structural stability. The entire event will be videographed,” Justice Rath said.

The decision was taken during a meeting attended by SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee, Justice Biswanth Rath (chairman of the supervisory committee appointed by the state government for overseeing the Ratna Bhandar), Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain, and other officials Tuesday.

Justice Rath explained that due to the logistical challenges involved in moving all the chests containing valuables, ornaments within these containers will be relocated to a temporary treasury within the temple complex.

“This temporary facility has been equipped with CCTV cameras, fire safety measures, and other necessary precautions,” he added.

The SJTA appealed to devotees to abide by the restrictions to be imposed on entry into the temple on July 18 when the Ratna Bhandar will be reopened, Padhee said.

On July 14, the inner chamber of the Lord’s treasury was reopened after 46 years by cutting open three locks.

The team saw boxes (sinduks) and almirahs inside the inner chamber but decided unanimously to postpone the transfer of jewelry to a designated strongroom due to the upcoming Bahuda Yatra (July 15) and Suna Besha (July 17) events.

Justice Rath mentioned that valuables from the outer chamber have already been moved to a temporary strongroom in the ‘Changda Mekap’ room, where the Lord’s beds are stored, within the temple premises.

Padhee said the ASI will inspect the inner chamber physically after the ornaments are shifted out. “The ASI will not be given keys to the inner chamber; it will be opened as per the procedure outlined in the SOP,” he clarified.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the process of opening the Ratna Bhandar is divided into three parts as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

“The first part, opening the ‘Bahar Ratna Bhandar,’ is completed, and all ornaments from the outer chamber have been transferred to the temporary treasury. The inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar will be opened soon, and the ASI will oversee its repairs,” Harichandan added.

