Bhubaneswar: In the wake of a tragic incident during the Rath Yatra in Puri, the Odisha government Sunday removed Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain and SP Vinit Agarwal from their posts and announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives.

The state has also suspended two police officers for alleged negligence in crowd management. Senior IAS officer Chanchal Rana has been appointed as the new District Magistrate, and IPS officer Pinak Mishra will take charge as the Superintendent of Police.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep sorrow over the incident and said additional financial and medical assistance would be provided to the injured.

The mishap took place around 4am when two trucks carrying ceremonial materials reportedly entered a congested area near the Gundicha temple, triggering panic among a large gathering of devotees, eyewitnesses said.

At least three persons, including two women, were killed and around 50 others injured in the stampede.

Swain had confirmed that the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, with six of them in critical condition.

In response, the state government has constituted a high-level probe committee headed by a senior district commissioner. The panel is expected to submit its findings within a week.

The Rath Yatra, which draws lakhs of pilgrims annually, is one of Odisha’s most significant cultural and spiritual events. The incident has sparked public outrage, prompting urgent calls for improved safety measures in future editions of the festival.

