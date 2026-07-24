Bhubaneswar: A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal this weekend, bringing widespread rainfall across Odisha during the Bahuda Yatra festivities, the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Friday.

According to weather office, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely in most parts of the state from Friday through Monday, with the weather system expected to intensify rainfall over the weekend.

The weather agency said an upper-air cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coast around Saturday. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to form over the same region Sunday.

The IMD has advised residents and pilgrims to keep track of weather updates and take necessary precautions while travelling or participating in outdoor festivities.