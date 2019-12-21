Bhubaneswar: Two sisters from Kendrapada district of Odisha will be conferred with the Indian Council for Child Welfare’s National Bravery Award for 2019.

Purnima Giri and Sabita Giri, two sisters hailing from Kendrapara district, will receive the awards at a function scheduled to be held in Delhi in January 2020.

The two minor cousins saved five people from drowning January 2, when a boat capsized near Nipania. They were previously felicitated by Minister of Women and Child Development Praffula Kumar Samal January 4 at the Mahakalapara block office during a function organised by the administration to felicitate those who had saved the lives of 45 persons and helped in rescue operations.

The sister duo jumped into the swirling waters of the Mahanadi to save lives of passengers of the boat that capsized in January in 2019.

Around 55 people, including six men, 27 women and 22 children of Hasina and Gandkipur, had come to Hukitola for a picnic to celebrate the new year on a boat.

While they were returning, one of the women went to relieve herself after the boatman anchored the boat. As the woman was entering the boat, some passengers moved from one side of the boat to the other side, forcing the overcrowded boat to capsize.

The cousins said their parents had always encouraged them to help the needy as service to mankind is service to God.

PNN