Sambit Ranjan Sahoo is the Managing Director of Organic Maa, a specialised retail unit under Udayanath Retail Pvt Ltd. Since its establishment in 2021, he has led the organisation with a focus on providing high-quality FMCG products, including premium dry fruits, spices, and roasted snacks. Based in Bhubaneswar, Sahoo is dedicated to enhancing the accessibility of organic and healthy food options. Under his leadership, Organic Maa has quickly emerged as a trusted provider of sustainable and nutrient-rich consumer goods across the region. Excerpts…

What inspired the launch of Organic Maa in 2022, and how has the brand evolved since then?

Organic Maa was born from a deeply personal journey after my mother’s passing in 2022 due to cancer, which reshaped my perspective on health and food quality. Founded as a tribute to her, the brand reflects care, purity, and wellness, inspired by a mother’s nurturing role. Our mission is to offer high-quality, affordable products for health-conscious consumers. At the same time, we focus on women empowerment and rural development, creating opportunities for women to participate, grow, and achieve financial independence while contributing to inclusive economic progress.

How do you ensure authenticity and quality control for your organic spices and dry fruits? Are you planning to expand into new product categories?

At Organic Maa, authenticity and quality control form the foundation of our brand. We carefully source raw materials from trusted suppliers and closely monitor every stage—from procurement and cleaning to grading, packaging, and storage—to ensure purity, freshness, and nutritional value. Going forward, we plan to expand our offerings to include healthy daily essentials, natural food products, value-added grocery categories, and wellness-focused household products.

What strategies have driven your rapid retail expansion across Bhubaneswar and other Odisha cities? Do you have any expansion plans in pipeline?

Our core strategy is to offer high-quality products at affordable prices, ensuring consistent demand and strong customer trust. This approach has helped Organic Maa gain wide acceptance across Odisha, with presence in 50 stores in Bhubaneswar and 25 through Reliance Retail. We have also expanded to e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and JioMart, with plans to onboard Blinkit and BigBasket soon to strengthen our quick-commerce reach.

What consumer trends are you observing in the organic and healthy snacks segment?

In the organic and healthy snacks segment, consumers are becoming increasingly conscious about ingredient quality, authenticity, and everyday health benefits. There is a clear shift toward preservative-free, clean-label products made with natural ingredients that remain affordable for daily consumption. Demand is also rising for eco-friendly packaging and convenient, healthy options, especially among younger consumers and urban families. Additionally, traditional Indian ingredients like millets, dry fruits, seeds, and roasted snacks are gaining popularity, as consumers seek nutritious products that offer both health benefits and familiar tastes.

What are the biggest challenges currently facing the organic retail industry, and how is Organic Maa addressing them?

One of the key challenges in the organic retail industry is pricing perception, as many consumers believe organic products are always expensive. Another challenge is the lack of awareness about the difference between regular and high-quality organic products. To address this, at Organic Maa we focus on consumer education and product assurance. We train our team to explain quality differences, highlight ingredient purity and health benefits, and offer product comparisons. At the same time, we maintain affordable pricing and ensure consistent quality to build long-term customer trust.

As an entrepreneur, what inspired you to venture into this line of business, and what guidance would you offer to aspiring entrants looking to establish themselves in the industry?

My journey into this business was shaped by both family values and personal experience. Coming from a third-generation business family, I developed early insights into customer behaviour and trust. Working in retail further strengthened my understanding of real customer needs. A turning point came after losing my mother to cancer in 2022, which inspired me to start Organic Maa as a tribute, focusing on quality and affordable health products. My advice to entrepreneurs is to understand customer needs, prioritise quality, build trust, keep pricing practical, train teams well, and stay patient, as lasting success comes from solving real problems consistently.