BHUBANESWAR: Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture, Odisha Sangeet Akademi and Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre of Kolkata will organised the National Theatre Festival, Purva Ranga, from March 1 to 5 at Rabindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar.

The festival will witness five plays of different languages from Assam, Bengal and Odisha in these five days.

The first day will witness Odia play ‘Nagamandal’ by Newquest Repertory. The play is directed by Nalini Nihar Nayak.

On second day, Hindi play ‘Jallianawala Bagh’ by Ashok Banthali’s Group from Mumbai will be presented which is directed by Ashok Banthia.

The third day will witness Bengali play ‘Titash Ekti Nadir Naam’ by Alternative Living Theatre, Kolkata which is directed by Probir Guha

The fourth day will see Assamese play ‘Kinu Kou’ by Dapon, The Mirror of Assam which is directed by Pabitra Rabha

On the final and concluding day Kalidas’s iconic play ‘Shakuntala’ will be presented by University of Hyderabad directed by Satyabrat Rout.

Ramkrushna Sahoo, president of Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi, said theatre is more stronger a medium than films. “Whatever message we get from films, we can get from theatre as well. For me personally, theatre is much more enjoyable, touching, and humane as there is no machine between you and the audience,” he added.

This festival will bring different style of play at one platform and will be chrish experience for the theeatre lover

Minister of Odia language and literature Jyoyi Prakash Panigrahi will inaugurate the fest March 1.