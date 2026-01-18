Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards sustainable, eco-friendly and people-centric urban mobility, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Green Mobility (CGM) to promote non-motorised transport (NMT) across the City.

The signing ceremony was held in presence of BMC Mayor Sulochana Das, Commissioner Chanchal Rana, Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo, Deputy Commissioner N Ganesh Babu and other senior officials.

The agreement was signed between Rana and CGM chief executive officer Bankim Karla. The collaboration aims to encourage walking, cycling, and other non-motorised modes of transport, in line with urban development policies and global priorities on climate change mitigation and environmental sustainability. “As a Smart City that blends rich heritage with modern infrastructure, Bhubaneswar has placed renewed emphasis on eco-friendly and people-centric mobility solutions,” an officer said.

Under the MoU, strategies will be developed to create safe, inclusive, and accessible infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists, with special focus on children, women, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups.

The partnership will also focus on strengthening institutional capacity through training programmes, workshops, exposure visits, and technical guidance on NMT planning, design, safety, and management. CGM will provide technical assistance to BMC in developing infrastructure that supports pedestrian safety, cycling culture, and sustainable mobility practices. Community participation and public awareness initiatives will be undertaken to promote environmentally responsible transport choices among citizens.