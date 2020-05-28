New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a review meeting with the Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has said that the ministries should put in place state-specific solutions instead of looking for a ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution, to incentivise each state to improve its performance.

In a review meeting, held Wednesday evening with the ministry, the Prime Minister discussed the policy initiatives, including revised Tariff Policy and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 to redress the problems afflicting the power sector, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Thursday.

The statement said that the Prime Minister emphasized the need to enhance consumer satisfaction while increasing operational efficiency, and improving financial sustainability of the power sector. He pointed out that the problems in the power sector, especially of the electricity distribution segment, vary across regions and states. Instead of looking for a one-size-fits-all solution, the Ministry should put in place state-specific solutions to incentivize each state to improve its performance.

Regarding New and Renewable Energy, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for a holistic approach for the entire supply chain of the agriculture sector ranging from solar water pumps to decentralized solar cold storages.

He also emphasized upon the innovative model for rooftop solar and desired that each state should have at least one city (either a capital city or any renowned tourist destination) to have a fully solar city through rooftop solar power generation.

Modi also asserted for the ecosystem development for manufacturing of ingots, wafers, cells and modules in India, which would also help generate employment in addition to various other advantages.

The Prime Minister advised the Ministry of Power to ensure that the DISCOMs publish their performance parameters periodically so that the people know how their DISCOMs fare in comparison to the peers. He also emphasized that equipment usages in the power sector be ‘Make in India’.

The Prime Minister also desired to expedite the plan for carbon neutral Ladakh and emphasized for drinking water supply in coastal areas by harnessing the solar and wind energy.

