Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday signed a decree to appoint former Russian Federal Tax Service head Mikhail Mishustin as the new Prime Minister, a day after the resignation of the previous government.

The decree released on the Kremlin website becomes effective immediately, Xinhua reported.

Putin also signed another decree Thursday to appoint former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev as Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, a newly created post in the institution headed by Putin.

Earlier in the day, the Russian State Duma, or the lower house of Parliament, approved Mishustin, 53, for the Prime Minister’s post by a majority vote.

Under the Russian Constitution, Mishustin has to present to Putin the composition of the new government within a week.

The previous government headed by Medvedev tendered its resignation Wednesday, shortly after Putin made an address to the Federal Assembly.

(IANS)