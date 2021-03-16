Bhubaneswar: The state government sanctioned Rs 344.55 crore to 33 COVID-19 hospitals set up in private partnership for treatment of COVID-19 patients in the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das told Assembly, Monday.
Replying to a question raised by Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, the minister said the state government opened 30 government COVID-19 hospitals and 33 dedicated COVID-19 facilities in partnership with the private players to fight the pandemic. The hospitals have claimed Rs 479.90 crore towards the treatment of COVID-19 patients. However, the government has sanctioned Rs 344.55 crore to them, so far.
KIMS dedicated COVID-19 hospital has sought the highest Rs 59.41 crore followed by IMS and SUM at Rs 58.59 crore. The government has so far released Rs 38.40 crore to KIMS and Rs 28 crore to SUM, Das said.
Similarly, the government released Rs 19.10 crore to Hi-Tech Medical College against its demand of Rs 33.38 crore. The government released Rs 27.66 crore to Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack against its claim for Rs 32.35 crore.
The state released the full claim of Rs 24.02 crore to Tata Meidca Hospital, Duburi (Jajpur); Rs 18.28 crore to Aditya Ashwini Hospital, Bhubaneswar; Rs 13.45 crore to Covid Health Care Institution, Chhata (Kendrapara); Rs 12.18 crore to Neelachal Hospital, Bhubaneswar; Rs 6.47 crore to Blue Wheel Hospital; and Rs 65 lakh to Tata Hospital, Joda (Keonjhar).
|Name of the dedicated Covid hospital/health centre
|Total expenditure claimed
|Total fund released
|KIMS Hospital, Bhubaneswar
|Rs 59.41 cr
|Rs 38.40 cr
|IMS & SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar
|Rs 58.59 cr
|Rs 28 cr
|Hi-Tech Medical College, Bhubaneswar
|Rs 33.38 cr
|Rs 19.10 cr
|Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack
|Rs 32.35 cr
|Rs 27.66 cr
|Tata Meidca Hospital, Duburi
|Rs 24.02 cr
|R 24.02 cr
|Ranki, Keonjhar
|Rs 19.25 cr
|Rs 18.22 cr
|KIMS Campus, Baripada
|Rs 18.37 cr
|Rs 8.34 cr
|Aditya Ashwini Hospital, Bhubaneswar
|Rs 18.28 cr
|Rs 18.28 cr
|Hi-Tech Medical College, Rourkela
|Rs 17.31 cr
|Rs 15.29 cr
|Srusti Hospital, Cuttack
|Rs 16.53 cr
|Rs 11.78 cr
|KIIS Campus, Bolangir
|Rs 16.39 cr
|Nil
|Chandpur TB Hospital, Nayagarh
|Rs 13.58 cr
|Rs 5.67 cr
|Civid Health Care Institution, Kendrapara
|Rs 13.45 cr
|Rs 13.45 cr
|Jay Prakash Hospital, Rourkela
|Rs 13.07 cr
|Rs 11.95 cr
|Amit Ashwini Covid Hospital, Berhampur
|Rs 12.53 cr
|Rs 5.99 cr
|NSCH, MCL, Talcher
|Rs 12.19 cr
|Rs 8.18 cr
|Neelachal Hospital, Balakati
|Rs 12.18 cr
|Rs 12.18 cr
|Tata Medica Hospital, Ganjam
|Rs 10.83 cr
|Rs 5.63 cr
|South Point Hospital, Cuttack
|Rs 8.44 cr
|Rs 5.88 cr
|MCH Building, Bargarh
|Rs 7.92 cr
|Rs 7.92 cr
|Sadguru Hospital, Cuttack
|Rs 7.54 cr
|Rs 7.54 cr
|Kanungo Institute of Diabetes Specialties
|Rs 7.33 cr
|Rs 7.33 cr
|Sun Hospital, Cuttack
|Rs 7.30
|Rs 7.19 cr
|Jyothi Hospital, Balasore
|Rs 6.95 cr
|Rs 6 cr
|DHH, Jharsuguda
|Rs 6.63 cr
|Rs 6.13 cr
|Blue Wheel Hospital
|Rs 6.47 cr
|Rs 6.47 cr
|Centurion Health University, Gajapati
|Rs 6.38 cr
|Rs 5.65 cr
|BED College, Nawarangpur
|Rs 3.42 cr
|Rs 2.85 cr
|Sundergarh Medical College, NTPC
|Rs 3.37 cr
|Rs 3.37 cr
|Shanti Memorial Hospital, Rourkela
|Rs 2.78 cr
|Rs 2.78 cr
|Salandi Hospital
|Rs 1.63 cr
|Rs 1.28 cr
|GIMSAR, Cuttack
|Rs 1.23 cr
|Rs 1.23 cr
|Tata Hospital, Joda
|Rs 65 lakh
|Rs 65 lakh
|Total
|Rs 479.90 cr
|Rs 344.55 cr
Interestingly, the data provided by the health minister to the Assembly February 22 (Q No-75) and March 15 (Q No-1787) are not the same.
Das had informed the house February 22 that total expenditure of Rs 1,73,78,026 occurred for setting of Salandi Hospital in Bhadrak. However, Monday, the minister said the said hospital has claimed Rs 1,63,48,994.
Similarly, the expenditure incurred for Shanti Memorial Hospital, Rourkela fell down to Rs 2,78,47,228 from Rs 30,03,48,289. The expenditure of Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack came down from Rs 32,45,85,556 (Feb 22) to Rs 32,35,83,556.
The minister said tests of 80,23,978 persons have been conducted till February 13, this year. Out of this, 16,97,234 were RPCR tests and 62,99,716 were antigen. Till that date, 3,36,451 persons were found COVID-19 positive, of which 1910 died, he stated.
PNN
Leave a Reply