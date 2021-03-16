Bhubaneswar: The state government sanctioned Rs 344.55 crore to 33 COVID-19 hospitals set up in private partnership for treatment of COVID-19 patients in the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das told Assembly, Monday.

Replying to a question raised by Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, the minister said the state government opened 30 government COVID-19 hospitals and 33 dedicated COVID-19 facilities in partnership with the private players to fight the pandemic. The hospitals have claimed Rs 479.90 crore towards the treatment of COVID-19 patients. However, the government has sanctioned Rs 344.55 crore to them, so far.

KIMS dedicated COVID-19 hospital has sought the highest Rs 59.41 crore followed by IMS and SUM at Rs 58.59 crore. The government has so far released Rs 38.40 crore to KIMS and Rs 28 crore to SUM, Das said.

Similarly, the government released Rs 19.10 crore to Hi-Tech Medical College against its demand of Rs 33.38 crore. The government released Rs 27.66 crore to Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack against its claim for Rs 32.35 crore.

The state released the full claim of Rs 24.02 crore to Tata Meidca Hospital, Duburi (Jajpur); Rs 18.28 crore to Aditya Ashwini Hospital, Bhubaneswar; Rs 13.45 crore to Covid Health Care Institution, Chhata (Kendrapara); Rs 12.18 crore to Neelachal Hospital, Bhubaneswar; Rs 6.47 crore to Blue Wheel Hospital; and Rs 65 lakh to Tata Hospital, Joda (Keonjhar).

Name of the dedicated Covid hospital/health centre Total expenditure claimed Total fund released KIMS Hospital, Bhubaneswar Rs 59.41 cr Rs 38.40 cr IMS & SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar Rs 58.59 cr Rs 28 cr Hi-Tech Medical College, Bhubaneswar Rs 33.38 cr Rs 19.10 cr Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack Rs 32.35 cr Rs 27.66 cr Tata Meidca Hospital, Duburi Rs 24.02 cr R 24.02 cr Ranki, Keonjhar Rs 19.25 cr Rs 18.22 cr KIMS Campus, Baripada Rs 18.37 cr Rs 8.34 cr Aditya Ashwini Hospital, Bhubaneswar Rs 18.28 cr Rs 18.28 cr Hi-Tech Medical College, Rourkela Rs 17.31 cr Rs 15.29 cr Srusti Hospital, Cuttack Rs 16.53 cr Rs 11.78 cr KIIS Campus, Bolangir Rs 16.39 cr Nil Chandpur TB Hospital, Nayagarh Rs 13.58 cr Rs 5.67 cr Civid Health Care Institution, Kendrapara Rs 13.45 cr Rs 13.45 cr Jay Prakash Hospital, Rourkela Rs 13.07 cr Rs 11.95 cr Amit Ashwini Covid Hospital, Berhampur Rs 12.53 cr Rs 5.99 cr NSCH, MCL, Talcher Rs 12.19 cr Rs 8.18 cr Neelachal Hospital, Balakati Rs 12.18 cr Rs 12.18 cr Tata Medica Hospital, Ganjam Rs 10.83 cr Rs 5.63 cr South Point Hospital, Cuttack Rs 8.44 cr Rs 5.88 cr MCH Building, Bargarh Rs 7.92 cr Rs 7.92 cr Sadguru Hospital, Cuttack Rs 7.54 cr Rs 7.54 cr Kanungo Institute of Diabetes Specialties Rs 7.33 cr Rs 7.33 cr Sun Hospital, Cuttack Rs 7.30 Rs 7.19 cr Jyothi Hospital, Balasore Rs 6.95 cr Rs 6 cr DHH, Jharsuguda Rs 6.63 cr Rs 6.13 cr Blue Wheel Hospital Rs 6.47 cr Rs 6.47 cr Centurion Health University, Gajapati Rs 6.38 cr Rs 5.65 cr BED College, Nawarangpur Rs 3.42 cr Rs 2.85 cr Sundergarh Medical College, NTPC Rs 3.37 cr Rs 3.37 cr Shanti Memorial Hospital, Rourkela Rs 2.78 cr Rs 2.78 cr Salandi Hospital Rs 1.63 cr Rs 1.28 cr GIMSAR, Cuttack Rs 1.23 cr Rs 1.23 cr Tata Hospital, Joda Rs 65 lakh Rs 65 lakh Total Rs 479.90 cr Rs 344.55 cr

Interestingly, the data provided by the health minister to the Assembly February 22 (Q No-75) and March 15 (Q No-1787) are not the same.

Das had informed the house February 22 that total expenditure of Rs 1,73,78,026 occurred for setting of Salandi Hospital in Bhadrak. However, Monday, the minister said the said hospital has claimed Rs 1,63,48,994.

Similarly, the expenditure incurred for Shanti Memorial Hospital, Rourkela fell down to Rs 2,78,47,228 from Rs 30,03,48,289. The expenditure of Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack came down from Rs 32,45,85,556 (Feb 22) to Rs 32,35,83,556.

The minister said tests of 80,23,978 persons have been conducted till February 13, this year. Out of this, 16,97,234 were RPCR tests and 62,99,716 were antigen. Till that date, 3,36,451 persons were found COVID-19 positive, of which 1910 died, he stated.

PNN