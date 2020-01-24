Mumbai: Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Ishita Raj Sharma is sizzling in her latest vacation pictures.

Currently, she is enjoying the exotic beaches of Thailand. She keeps her fans updated via sharing her pictures on photo-sharing platform Instagram. And her latest pictures have sent fans into frenzy.

Take a look:

Ishita acted in Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), produced by Wide Frame Pictures in which she played one of the three girls named Charu. The film became a sleeper hit with newcomers in the lead. It has now achieved a cult status among the youth. Ishita also worked in Meeruthiya Gangsters in 2015.

Ishita was in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Panchnama 2, in which she was paired with Omkar Kapoor. In 2018, she featured in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which crossed more than Rs 100 crore in India.

During an interview, when asked why she has done only three films in a span of seven years, the actor says, “I know I’ve been lacking behind and I’m already too late for a lot of things. You see, I was not an industry kid and coming from Delhi, maybe I was destined to be a part of films.”

Ishita completed her B. Com. from Gargi College, New Delhi and then moved to England to pursue a major in business.