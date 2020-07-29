New Delhi: A five-foot-long Indian Rock Python was Tuesday rescued by Wildlife SOS from the bus stop outside a south Delhi metro station, where it created panic among a handful of onlookers.

Found at the Gate No 1 of the Saket Metro Station, the python was later safely released into the wild, said Wildlife SOS.

The attention of a passer-by was caught when he noticed the large reptile sidle underneath the foot-over bridge from a neighbouring culvert.”The incident was reported to the Wildlife SOS 24×7 emergency helpline (+91-9871963535) following which a team of two rescuers were dispatched to the location,” the wildlife group said.

In the past week, its Rapid Response Teams have also rescued a python that was stuck high up on a tree in Sangam Vihar, a rat snake from the Post Graduate Men’s Hostel at the Delhi University’s North campus and a monitor lizard from a house in Gurugram.

Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO and Co-founder of Wildlife SOS said: “Although non-venomous, a python’s bite can be injurious, so one has to be careful while carrying out such rescue operations. We have professionally trained rescuers who are experienced in handling snake rescues. Pythons need large undisturbed spaces to move around – if we encroach on their habitats, we really mustn’t be surprised if they do the same.”

Wasim Akram, Deputy Director – Special Projects, Wildlife SOS, said: “We get a maximum number of calls about reptile sightings in the monsoon season. From cobras and pythons to rat snakes and sand boas, the Rapid Response Unit has been kept busy on their toes, the past month.”

The Indian Rock Python is a large non-venomous python species that can extend as long as 20 feet. Pythons are often misidentified due to their resemblance to the venomous Russell’s viper and consequently met with hostility.

(IANS)