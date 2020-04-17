London: The coronavirus pandemic is currently raging in 193 countries of the world. As the death toll keeps mounting, so does the unscientific theories trying to curb its spread, increases. And in some cases it is the influential and powerful that dole out such ideas. Even political parties and religious bodies play on the minds of the worried people.

Cow urine parties

Take the case of a local BJP leader in Kolkata. The man said that drinking cow urine would keep the virus away. As cow is considered holy in India, ‘urine parties’ suddenly became a rage in the eastern metropolis. Hundreds flocked together to drink cow urine and even a couple of policemen joined the fray. The rule not to congregate in large numbers was flouted with impunity. Ultimately, the West Bengal government had to arrest Narayan Chatterjee to stop this macabre act.

But then why blame a small BJP leader alone when presidents and prime ministers across the world are talking like quacks do.

John Magufuli’s faux pas

Tanzania’s President, John Magufuli stopped all international flights coming into the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus. But then during Easter he urged people to visit churches and pray. “The virus cannot exists in the body of Christ, it will burn,” Magufuli told a huge gathering before Easter. “That’s why I did not panic while taking Holy Communion,” he added.

Well the man who banned international flight to prevent the spread of coronavirus, himself invited trouble. He allowed a mass gathering of people… something which doctors all across the world had prescribed against.

Donald Trump’s threat

Sharp turn to the United States and to probably the world’s most boisterous president, Donald Trump. The man threatened India with dire consequences if the supply of the drug ‘hydroxychloroquine’ did not materialise. Even though scientists and doctors repeatedly told Trump not to use the drug, he went ahead. He forgot the side effects this anti-malaria drug may have on patients with respiratory and heart problems. Sources in the United States have said that two people suffering from COVID-19 have died after being administered hydroxychloroquine.

But then these are not isolated cases. As the global pandemic has worsened, politicians and faith leaders from around the world have touted unscientific methods to tackle its spread. There are already countless coronavirus-related quack cures, dubious prophylactic schemes or conspiracy theories circulating on social media.

Blind religious faith

As the versions are coming from persons with considerable influence, the impact has been terrible. Death toll in countries such as the US, Italy, Spain and France has increased rapidly. And many have opined that unless religious gatherings of faith are not controlled, coronavirus will never be stalled.

Israel is the perfect example of how deterrent blind religious faith is for the society. Cases soared in the ultra-orthodox community four to eight times faster than elsewhere in the country. It happened because its leaders were not ready to obey government guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus. These religious leaders were not ready to close seminaries and synagogues because ‘the Torah protects and saves’ according to the most senior-most rabbi in Israel. Thankfully better sense has prevailed now.

Technology gaffes

Many other theories have had the share of the limelight also. The most bizarre has been the ‘rollout of the 5G phones through which the virus has been transmitted’. This was followed by another technology gaffe. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced it had invented a device to fight coronavirus. They said the machine can detect coronavirus 100 metres away with the help of a magnetic field and ‘bipolar virus’.

Promoting herbal medicines

Traditional and herbal medicines have been promoted by authority figures around the world. Venezuela, a country with a very suspect health system, is a perfect example of how authority can harm.

The country’s president, Nicolás Maduro, said on Twitter that consumption of lemongrass and elderberry tea can prevent COVID-19. Thankfully before the message could do much harm it was deleted as part of Twitter’s campaign against coronavirus misinformation.

Statements made by influential men and women will definitely appeal to the mass, it has happened for centuries. The majority across the globe wants a quick way out from the clutches of the pandemic. None wants to wait for science, human nature forces them cling to shortest route of hope. Then they fall prey to dubious claims made by figures of authority.

Ultimately it’s the disease that wins, not the quack cures even if they are prophesised by people of power, influence. That is the bottomline.

Agencies