San Francisco: Global chip-maker Qualcomm has launched a new processor Snapdragon 768G with enhanced CPU and GPU performance to boost mobile games.

The newly-launched chipset is an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 765G, launched in December at the company’s annual conference called Snapdragon Tech Summit, along with the Snapdragon 765 and the flagship SoC for 2020 — Snapdragon 865.

The Snapdragon 768G is the first 7-series platform to support Adreno Updateable GPU drivers and it can support screens of up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The CPU can go up to 2.8GHz, while the Adreno 620 GPU is clocked at 725 MHz.

“We are uniquely positioned to accelerate 5G commercialization at scale and Snapdragon 768G is an example of how we’re continuing to deliver solutions to address the needs of our OEM customers. Our expanding portfolio has the potential to make 5G accessible to billions of smartphone users around the world,” Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, said in a statement.

Snapdragon 768G is designed to deliver superior gaming performance, 5G connectivity, and intelligent multi-camera capabilities, while also preserving battery life. Snapdragon 768G is also pin- and software-compatible with Snapdragon 765 and 765G.

It offers select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features to provide special game extensions and optimizations, smoother gameplay and more enhanced detail and colors with true 10-bit HDR to deliver high quality mobile gaming experiences.

The Snapdragon 768G with the Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System supports all key regions and frequency bands including 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz, 5G SA and NSA modes, TDD and FDD with Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), global 5G roaming and support for multi-SIM.

The Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System is designed to deliver multi-gigabit peak download speeds of up to 3.7 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 1.6 Gbps.